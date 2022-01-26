Deputies arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old in Pierce County

Deputies said they have arrested the driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Midland from earlier this month.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning a SWAT team surrounded a home and called the suspect, a 32-year-old man, to come out. He surrendered and was arrested.

Investigators said the man is suspected of hitting two 12-year-old girls in Midland on Jan. 15 and driving away from the scene. One of the two girls died and the other was injured.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a truck from the scene.

According to deputies, detectives had enough evidence to connect the suspect to a burglary at a business, where the truck was stolen. They also identified the suspect as the driver of the truck at the time of the hit-and-run.

"This could not have been accomplished without the tips that came in from the community. We are so thankful for the great work by all those involved and we hope this can help the family gain some closure now that this person is in custody," deputies said.

The suspect will be booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run death, hit-and-run injury, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

