Driver shot, killed on SR-18 in Auburn; highway closed in both directions while officers investigate

A man was shot and killed on SR-18 in Auburn overnight after hopping out of a stolen SUV and trying to run away from another driver who was chasing him.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said the shooting victim was driving a white SUV that was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Auburn.

Investigators believe there was another car and driver chasing him when the shooting happened after 12:30 a.m.. The 37-year-old man stopped the stolen SUV and got out of the vehicle near the C Street exit on SR-18. He was shot and killed while trying to cross the median.

Troopers are still searching for the other car and driver involved in the shooting. There's not a good description yet of the other car involved.

A K9 is at the scene helping troopers find additional shell casings.

Both directions of SR-18 are closed in Auburn while troopers continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.