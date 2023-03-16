Driver shot in the face on I-5 in Kent; troopers search for suspect

A person is in the hospital after being shot in the face on I-5 in Kent during the Wednesday evening commute.

The shooting in the northbound lanes of I-5 near State Route 516.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two cars may have been racing each other before a person in one of the cars shot at the driver and caused their car to crash.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with very serious injuries.

Troopers are still searching for the suspect, and told FOX 13 they believe the suspect was driving a white Audi.

The investigation remains ongoing.