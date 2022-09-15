Driver shoots out all their truck windows while confronting man accused of stealing it

Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck.

On Thursday night, Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.

Police said the owner of the truck confront the suspect and shots were fired.

A FOX 13 photographer at the scene captured the truck riddled with bullet holes in the windshield and had all its windows shot out.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in stable condition. Police are speaking with the owner of the vehicle to better understand what happened.

It's unclear if the vehicle's owner will face any charges.

This is a developing story and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.