Driver on the Street: 'Sidewalk Rescue' provides hope without judgment in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Living on the streets can be dangerous and very lonely, but one man is on a mission to change that and is lending a helping hand to those in need.
FOX 13 Photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to Rodney Richardson, who is giving people a glimpse of hope.
Click here to learn more about Sidewalk Rescue
RELATED: 'It's never too late:' 77-year-old domestic violence survivor takes back her life
RELATED: Simple Goodness Sisters blend business with community
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram