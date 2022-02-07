Driver leaves scene after bus crash in Tukwila

article

Police are investigating after a driver of a car left the scene of a crash that involved a school bus in Tukwila on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials said no students were on the bus but there were minor injuries in the crash.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

By the time FOX 13 News arrived, the scene had been cleared.

