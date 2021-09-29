Both directions of SR 18 in Auburn closed after fatal wrong-way crash

Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Wednesday morning on State Route 18 in Auburn.

The crash happened on SR 18 and C Street before 3:30 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that a driver who was going the wrong direction died in the crash.

Johnson said three semi trucks and one other car were involved.

Both directions are closed and there isn't an estimated time of when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

