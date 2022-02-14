Police: Driver killed in Tacoma crash

Police are investigating after a driver died Monday morning in a two-car crash in Tacoma.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. near east 44th Street and East 46th Street.

Tacoma police told FOX 13 News that a driver ran through a red light, and struck another that was turning at a green light.

Police said the 53-year-old driver who ran the red light died at the scene.

The Tacoma Police Department’s Collision Investigation Team at the scene.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram