Driver injured in dump truck, SUV rollover crash in Granite Falls

Deputies are investigating a dump truck rollover crash in Granite Falls that left a driver with serious injuries.

The crash occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday near 84th St SE and 163rd Ave NE.

According to authorities, a dump truck carrying gravel crashed into an SUV. The dump truck swerved and rolled over, spilling gravel across the road.

Deputies say one of the drivers had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic detectives are currently investigating the crash, and have closed the intersection. It is not known when the road will reopen.