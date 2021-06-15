Driver injured by rocks thrown from I-90 construction site; third injury in 2 weeks

article

A driver was injured Monday night after someone threw a rock from a construction area onto I-90 East in Seattle. It's the third such incident in two weeks.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver was hit on I-90 near Rainier Avenue about 11:15 p.m. The driver's face was injured, which caused the driver to crash into a barrier. WSP says there is "no suspect at this time."

It happened less than two weeks after a Department of Transportation camera captured video of a man throwing rocks onto I-90 West near 18th Avenue South in Seattle. Troopers chased the man but were unable to catch him.

No injuries or damage was reported on June 4.

Investigators believe that suspect is the same man who also who threw concrete or large rocks onto I-90 near the Mount Baker Tunnel in Seattle on June 1, hitting two cars and injuring at least two people.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the suspect will face felony charges if he is caught. Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington State Patrol.

