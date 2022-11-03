Driver in custody after suspected DUI, head-on crash in Auburn

article

A driver after a suspected DUI crash in Auburn on Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 29600 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast before 8:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a driver in a silver truck crashed head-on into a car.

Auburn police said the driver is suspected of driving recklessly and intoxicated. He was taken into custody and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver had multiple fractures and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.