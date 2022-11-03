Expand / Collapse search

Driver in custody after suspected DUI, head-on crash in Auburn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN, Wash. - A driver after a suspected DUI crash in Auburn on Wednesday night. 

The crash happened in the 29600 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast before 8:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a driver in a silver truck crashed head-on into a car. 

Auburn police said the driver is suspected of driving recklessly and intoxicated. He was taken into custody and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The other driver had multiple fractures and was taken to a local hospital. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 