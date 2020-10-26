Driver hits pedestrian after NB I-5 police chase near SeaTac

A 74-year-old man is in critical condition after a vehicle struck him following a police chase on NB I-5 near SeaTac.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol says initially the driver, a 32-year-old man, was pulled over by a motorcycle officer after police clocked him going at least 95 miles-per-hour on NB I-5, just south of SR 516.

A motorcycle officer then pulled over the driver on I-5. KCSO officials said the man told the officer a couple of different names, then took off. Police ended the brief car chase after the driver slowed down, then exited the interstate onto Military Rd.

Shortly after, the driver hit the 74-year-old pedestrian walking across a street near 220th St. and Military Rd., dragging him onto a nearby yard with the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and a hospital spokesperson says the person is in critical condition.

The area roads are shutdown as police continue the investigation of the crash.

Officials say the driver, who also had a felony warrant out for his arrest, is in custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.