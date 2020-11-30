Driver fatally hits 92-year-old pedestrian in Bellevue

A 92-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a street in Bellevue Monday night, police say.

Collision investigators were on-site of the collision around 7:30 p.m. at the 16000 block N.E. 8th. St., between 156th Ave. NE & 164th Ave. NE. According to Bellevue Police spokesperson on Twitter, the pedestrian was walking home and crossing NE 8th St. when the driver of the vehicle hit him.

The driver, a man in his 50s, told police he didn't see the pedestrian crossing the street at the time of the collision. Bellevue Police say the driver is on-site and cooperating with investigators. Officials say there are no signs of impairment.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and to use detours. The identity of the driver or pedestrian has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.