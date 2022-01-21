Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 2:58 AM PST until SAT 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
4
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 2:55 AM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Air Stagnation Outlook
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Outlook
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Driver escapes serious injury after car flips on Colorado highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta via Storyful
Published 
Colorado
FOX 5 Atlanta

Dashcam captures nasty crash on Colorado highway

The driver was traveling on the Colorado highway when he saw the car in front of him veer out of the lane and crash into water barrels in front of a concrete highway divider. Officials say the barrels may have saved the other driver's life.

A motorist miraculously escaped unharmed after the car he was driving crashed into water barrels and overturned on a Colorado interstate earlier this month. 

The wreck happened on Jan. 13 along Interstate 25 in Fountain, Colorado, which is south of Colorado Springs.

Local resident Jason Michael Bennett, who captured the incident on his dashcam, said he was traveling northbound on the highway when he witnessed a car in front of him veer out of the left lane and crash into the water barrels in front of a concrete highway divider near Exit 128.

RESCUED DRIVER APPEARS TO TAKE SELFIE AS CAR SINKS INTO RIVER

Colorado Car Flip Storyful 1212021

Video captured on dashcam shows crash into the water barrels in front of a concrete highway divider in Colorado. Credit: Jason Michael Bennett via Storyful.

Speaking to Storyful, Bennett said he stopped immediately to assist the driver, who was unharmed in the crash. Bennett activated emergency lights to alert other motorists and waited with the driver for paramedics to arrive.

A Colorado State Patrol representative said the water barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash and that they may have saved the driver’s life.