Driver doing donuts hits light pole, gets arrested

A driver performing stunts in a parking lot ran into trouble by running into a light pole.

Antioch police released a surveillance video showing a white Chevy Camaro doing donuts in a parking lot at the marina. Though the lot looked nearly empty, the driver still collided into a light post.

The unidentified driver tried to run away but was arrested for reckless driving, according to police.

"While Police Officers have an affinity for donuts, I think we can all admit that not all donuts are created equal," the police glibly said in a Facebook post.

The car was also impounded for 30 days.

Police said they are committed to cracking down on sideshows and other exhibitions of reckless driving.

