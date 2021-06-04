Driver dies in semi crash on I-90 in King County

A semi truck driver died Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into trees off I-90 West in the North Bend area.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said it happened just before 2 a.m. near Tinkham Road.

The driver crashed into trees off the highway and died at the scene. A passenger in the truck had minor injuries.

The truck was hauling steel components and the force of the crash caused them to slide forward into the cab of the truck, Johnson said.

It also jammed on the far side of two tree stumps and with the weight of the steel on the cab, the tow trucks hadn't been able to generate enough power to get the cab over the tree stumps as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

