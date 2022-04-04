Expand / Collapse search
Driver dies in crash in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

Driver rescued from car that crashed into pole

Seattle firefighters pulled a driver from a car that crashed into a pole in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

SEATTLE - A driver died after a crash Monday morning in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

The crash happened on Elliott Avenue West and West Mercer Place after 6 a.m.

Fire officials said the truck crashed into a pole and there were possible wires down. 

The driver of the truck was trapped and extricated.

According to fire officials, the driver was in critical condition but later died at the scene from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

