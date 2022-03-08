Driver critically injured after crashing into Port Angeles home

article

Deputies are investigating after a car crashed into a Port Angeles home Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., crews from Fire District 2 and the Port Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed on Monroe Road.

When crews arrived, they found a car had crashed into the side of a home, trapping the driver inside the car.

The driver was critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the crash as a probable DUI.

