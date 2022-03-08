Expand / Collapse search

Driver critically injured after crashing into Port Angeles home

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:50AM
Port Angeles
FOX 13 Seattle
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a car crashed into a Port Angeles home Monday night. 

At about 9:30 p.m., crews from Fire District 2 and the Port Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed on Monroe Road. 

When crews arrived, they found a car had crashed into the side of a home, trapping the driver inside the car. 

The driver was critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. 

No one inside the home was hurt.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the crash as a probable DUI.

