Driver arrested for fatal DUI crash on SR 305

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal DUI crash that blocked SR 305 for several hours on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. on Friday and blocked all lanes of SR 305 near Johnson Road, in Kitsap County, until about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the driver who caused the crash was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Troopers confirmed this was a fatality crash, but it is unknown how many people were injured or died.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: