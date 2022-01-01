Driver arrested for fatal DUI crash on SR 305

article

Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal DUI crash that blocked SR 305 for several hours on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. on Friday and blocked all lanes of SR 305 near Johnson Road, in Kitsap County, until about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the driver who caused the crash was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Troopers confirmed this was a fatality crash, but it is unknown how many people were injured or died.

RELATED: I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after SUV crashes into tanker carrying hazardous material

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: