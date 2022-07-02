Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into a state trooper in Federal Way

Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser on I-5 Saturday morning.

According to WSP, at around 5:00 a.m. a trooper was sitting on the right-hand shoulder of northbound I-5 near 320th St. when another car slammed into the back of his car. The trooper had just cleared a traffic stop, and had his emergency lights on.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted photos of the incident on Twitter, showing the cruiser completely turned around facing the opposite direction in the right lane, and the other car flipped on its side.

Both the trooper, and the woman who slammed into him are recovering from minor injuries. She was taken into custody on charges for DUI.

WSP is investigating the incident.