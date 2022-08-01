Driver arrested after deadly crash on Rainier Avenue

Seattle police are investigating after a driver was arrested and a woman was killed in a crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m., a driver in a Jeep lost control of her vehicle on Rainier Avenue South, and struck a light pole and tree at a high rate of speed near South Findlay Street.

Police said one of the passengers, a 25-year-old woman, was killed and the driver, a 19-year-old woman, was not "significantly injured."

According to investigators, the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police said she was booked into the King County on suspicion of vehicular homicide.



