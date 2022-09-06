Driver in custody after deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate

A driver is in custody after a deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 at Northeast Northgate Way in Seattle after 4 a.m.

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said that two semi trucks and two passenger cars were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers of the cars was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to Johnson. He also said one of the semi drivers died in the crash.

Investigators remain at the scene determining what led up to the crash.

The crash investigation closed all lanes of southbound I-5 and caused a six-mile long back up. Three lanes reopened by 9 a.m.