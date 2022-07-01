Expand / Collapse search

Drive safe this holiday weekend: DUI patrols in Snohomish County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Saturday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. 

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Lynnwood Police Department and Mountlake Terrace Police Department will be doing high visibility patrols throughout the county.

From 2019 to 2020, Snohomish County saw an 8% increase in DUI fatalities and a 55% increase in DUI crashes resulting in serious injuries. The Target Zero Task Force says they want all celebrants to have fun this holiday weekend and choose a safe and sober ride home.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan to reach zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found on the Target Zero website