Drawing for $400 million Mega Millions jackpot happening Tuesday

article

Nearly two months after the last jackpot was claimed, the Mega Millions is now at $400 million.

The drawing for this jackpot will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Mega Millions tickets are available for purchase at Washington’s Lottery retail locations throughout the state. You can find those locations here.

Mega Millions also offers Megaplier, an add-on feature for $1 that gives players the opportunity to multiply their non-jackpot winnings 2, 3, 4 or 5 times based on the Megaplier chosen randomly at draw time.