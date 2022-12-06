Dramatic video captures truck toppling over California freeway overpass

Dramatic video taken by a driver stuck in traffic captured the moment a box truck toppled over a freeway overpass in Southern California during last week's wet weather.

Tomas Dorado was in the right place at the right time on Friday to spot a Toyo Tires branded box truck tumble over the ledge of an overpass and land on top of black SUV and rolled-over semi-trailer truck below in Santa Clarita.

The truck, traveling north on the interchange between the 14 and 5 freeways, tumbled over the guardrail, landing violently on top of the SUV and semi, KTLA reported.

Dorado told Storyful he was stuck in traffic due to the first crash about 6:40 a.m. when he was witnessed the truck fall onto the wreckage.

"It was astonishing to witness something this crazy since this type of accident is only seen in movies," he told Storyful.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three people were injured.