Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at SEA Airport

The next weather system will start to arrive late Monday, and snow is expected for the Puget Sound area.

Dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware.

Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled about 100 flights for Tuesday and there could be more cancelations, depending on the conditions. Any passenger whose flight was canceled will be contacted and accommodated on another flight.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, light snow will begin falling between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. around the Puget Sound area. This will be widespread at first, with light snow expected throughout the Puget Sound area.

According to FlightAware.com, there were more than 200 delays and over a dozens cancelations at SEA, as of Monday afternoon.

Alaska Airlines explained on its blog the need to pre-cancel flights before snow arrives at SEA:

"We use numerous tools and resources to help us predict the weather. When our forecasts tell us to expect snow or ice, we know we need to act. Freezing temperatures and precipitation mean that we need to deice our aircraft before they can safely fly (more info on that below). Much like putting chains or studded tires on your car before hitting a snowy road, deicing aircraft slows down our operation. This means we can’t move our normal number of aircraft into and out of the airport. In order to reduce traffic jams, we need to proactively cancel flights from our schedule so we can keep as many aircraft moving as possible.

"If we need to cancel flights, we try and let impacted guests know as early as possible. This means it could look clear and beautiful outside, but your flight tomorrow may have been canceled."