Dozens of dogs rescued in Tacoma cruelty investigation now up for adoption

More than three dozen dogs rescued from a home in Tacoma amid a cruelty investigation have shown "true resilience" and are ready to find their forever homes.

The 36 dogs were seized in mid-October from the same home where 50 dogs were taken last year and the homeowner was arrested. Elmer James Givens Jr. was never charged in the previous case and hasn't been arrested or charged in connection with the current investigation.

He did go to court last year to try and get his dogs back, but the judge ruled against him and those 50 dogs went to new homes.

The adoption coordinator for the Humane Society Tacoma-Pierce County said one of the 36 dogs seized in mid-October was pregnant, so the shelter is now caring for 44 dogs, including nearly two dozen puppies.

"Ranging from just a few weeks old to 5 years old, all the dogs have been friendly, loving, and sociable since arriving at the shelter," the Humane Society said on its website.

Any prospective adopter will have to fill out an application and will have a comprehensive background check conducted on them by Pierce County Animal Control. Everyone in the household who is 18 or older will have to get a background check.

"These dogs have been through a lot and they'll need to find a specific kind of home," the adoption coordinator said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs, please fill out an application and background check authorization form and email it to adoptions@thehumanesociety.org. The email address provided only applies to applications for the rescued pit bulls.