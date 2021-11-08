Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:15 PM PST, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Auburn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle

Dozens of families displaced after fire

Officials are investigating what caused a fire at an Auburn apartment.

AUBURN, Wash. - Dozens of people are without a home after three-alarm fire at an apartment in Auburn on Sunday night. 

Crews responded to a report of a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of 8th Street Northeast before 9:45 p.m.

Shortly after, a third alarm was requested. 

Dozens are displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment. (Credit: Valley Regional Fire)

Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire, and as of 5 a.m. Monday, crews remained at the scene to monitor hot spots. 

Valley Regional Fire said about 100 people were displaced. 

Fire officials said a majority of the building was searched and nothing was found. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the families who were forced out of their homes.

Dozens are displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment. (Credit: Puget Sound Fire)

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram