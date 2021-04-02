Downtown Seattle Macy's building sold for nearly $600 million

The downtown Seattle Macy's building that houses the now-shuttered department store and six floors of Amazon offices has been sold.

According to The Seattle Times, an investment group and a real estate firm bought the building together for nearly $600 million.

The investors told The Times that the bottom floors will be designed to accommodate retail flagship stores. Amazon will continue leasing the top six floors.

It's welcome news for a downtown that's suffered huge economic losses since the start of the pandemic. Businesses have also been impacted by destructive riots and protests that started in the last summer and have continued this year.

The building housed the flagship Bon Marche store before it became Bon-Macy's and then Macy's. Macy's closed in eary 2020.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram