Downtown Seattle businesses damaged, riot declared in Portland in wake of Minnesota police shooting

Police say several businesses were vandalized in downtown Seattle during marches Monday night in protest of the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, while in Portland, police declared a riot.

Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

Police in Seattle posted pictures and video on their twitter account showing smashed storefronts along 5th Avenue.

No arrests were made.

In Portland, police declared a riot as they say people began hurling rocks, fireworks, and bottles at them outside a government building. Garbage cans were also set on fire in the streets.

Police say people also cut through a chain link fence at one of their police bureaus, and began to slash tires on police cruisers, and break windshields.

They are now asking for the public’s help in identifying those suspects.

