Downtown Austin shooting allegedly started as fight between teenagers

Court documents released Wednesday allege the mass shooting on West 6th Street in downtown Austin started as a fight between teenagers.

Austin police say the altercation occurred between unnamed juveniles and 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb. Police say at least 1 of the juveniles knew Tabb from middle school.

Tabb is suspected of shooting one of the juveniles in the leg a few days prior in Killeen.

According to the documents, the group of juveniles posted about their outing to West 6th Street on social media. Police say shortly after Tabb posted that he was going to Austin.

While police say eyewitness accounts differ, eventually the 2 groups did bump into each other and got into a verbal argument.

Police say the argument escalated, and multiple people may have drawn guns.

It is unknown how many people fired their weapons.

The shooting injured 13 people and left 25-year-old Doug Kantor from Michigan dead. Another victim was a young Austin woman who is relearning how to walk after the Sixth Street mass shooting. Adrianna Salazar was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

APD says most of the victims are believed to be innocent bystanders.