Dow plunges over delta variant fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply Monday over fears of the spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Dow was down more than 900 points for part of the day and then recovered to close down nearly 726 points, or -2.1%. The S&P lost 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.1%.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday amid the possibility of an economic slowdown.

Consumer prices in the country last month saw the largest inflation spike since 2008, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages.

Market watchers had been warning that stock valuations were getting stretched with indexes hitting record highs as recently as last week.

COVID-19 cases were climbing in all 50 states with the more contagious delta variant being the most common strain of the virus.

Major U.S. Stock Indexes, Monday, July 19, 2021

The S&P 500 fell 68.67 points, or 1.6%, to 4,258.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725.81 points, or 2.1%, to 33,962.04.

The Nasdaq fell 152.25 points, or 1.1%, to 14,274.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.56 points, or 1.5%, to 2,130.68.

With The Associated Press

