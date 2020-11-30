Double shooting leaves one dead in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Police responded about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a man who was shot in a vehicle in the 1900 block of South College Street. Officers arrived and found a man who was seriously injured with a gunshot wound. A second man at the scene had also been struck by a bullet, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Medics attempted life-saving measures on the more serious patient, but he died at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators have responded and are examining evidence left inside the victim’s vehicle.

The Medical Examiner will identify the victim.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 206-233-5000.