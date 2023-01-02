Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dead at age 61

KIRO Newsradio host Dori Monson died suddenly at age 61, the Seattle station announced on Sunday.

Monson died suddenly Saturday night in the hospital. KIRO said he had a cardiac event on Thursday.

"We, along with Dori’s family, are mourning his loss," said Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President and Market Manager Cathy Cangiano. "We are working on on-air tributes to memorialize and celebrate his life and legacy."

Monson was a top-rated host for KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM where he has worked since the early 1990s. He also worked for KING TV and KING Radio.

Reaction poured in on social media from the community and fellow broadcasters.

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn wrote "He will be truly missed."

Monson leaves behind a wife and three adult children.

KIRO Radio had tributes to Monson all day on Monday on-air and the station's livestream.