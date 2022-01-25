Donations needed for maimed Pierce County kittens to get life-saving surgery

article

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County are asking for donations to help two kittens, who were found maimed, get life-saving surgery.

On Dec. 7, Tacoma Animal Control brought in two kittens with cut-off limbs. They were missing their back left paw, and one was missing part of its tail.

They weighed less than a pound and were in horrific pain, according to the humane society.

Vets gave them medication to fight infection and cleaned and dressed their wounds.

The kittens have been in a foster home to gain weight for surgery, but now that they're ready, they require amputations of their cut legs. This is to allow them to walk without pain or infection, the humane society said.

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County is asking for donations to help with the surgery. You can learn more about donating here.

It's unclear if anyone has been charged in connection to the mutilation of the cats.

