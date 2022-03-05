Donated Lacey fire engine put to work in Mexico

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Lacey Fire District 3)

A Lacey Fire District truck donated to Michoacán, Mexico is already being put to use.

The district shared images taken in Mexico of crews putting out a fire using the truck, with the Lacey Fire website still adorning the side of the engine.

Officials say they donated the truck in September, and began a 48-hour journey to deliver the fire engine to the Mexican station. It was a long drive fraught with mechanical issues, but they got the rig in service, and first responders in Mexico are already hard at work using it.

