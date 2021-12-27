Domestic violence suspect shot, killed by police following hostage standoff

article

One person is dead following a domestic violence confrontation with police in Algona.

Authorities say three people were taken hostage by an armed, suicidal suspect near Second Ave and Algona Blvd S. Officers were called to the scene, learning the suspect was violating a no-contact court order.

When police tried to make contact with one of the hostages, an adult woman, the suspect shot at them.

Officers backed out and called in help from Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific and Tukwila police departments. They were joined by a behavioral health unit and hostage negotiation team that engaged with the suspect.

After talking for several hours, the teams concluded the hostages were still in serious danger, so the Valley SWAT team prepared a rescue mission.

SWAT officers were able to get the three hostages out to safety. Police say two SWAT officers encountered the suspect and shot and killed them.

Police attempted life-saving measures on the suspect, but they were declared dead. The Independent Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident and will release updates as they happen.

RELATED: Man injured in Shoreline parking lot shooting

READ MORE: Seattle Police arrest drug trafficking suspect, seize guns and pounds of drugs

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: