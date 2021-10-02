Expand / Collapse search

Domestic violence shooting suspect arrested after month-long search

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police arrested fugitive Vaughn Alexander Weems after more than a month on the run, charging him for the murder of his girlfriend on August 21.

Police say 38-year-old Weems shot and killed his girlfriend at a Renton apartment complex. He fled the area and evaded police for more than a month, until an investigation led detectives to a hotel in Tukwila.

The Valley SWAT Team took Weems into custody.

Weems was booked into the King County Jail for second-degree murder.

