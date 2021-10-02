Domestic violence shooting suspect arrested after month-long search

article

Renton Police arrested fugitive Vaughn Alexander Weems after more than a month on the run, charging him for the murder of his girlfriend on August 21.

Police say 38-year-old Weems shot and killed his girlfriend at a Renton apartment complex. He fled the area and evaded police for more than a month, until an investigation led detectives to a hotel in Tukwila.

The Valley SWAT Team took Weems into custody.

Weems was booked into the King County Jail for second-degree murder.

RELATED: Seattle police looking for man wanted for domestic violence, animal cruelty

READ MORE: Jury finds man guilty in fatal Puyallup market robbery

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram