Domestic violence homicide in Bellevue: Elderly man calls 911, says 'I shot her'

Police in Bellevue say an "elderly" man has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence homicide.

Details are scarce, but police say it happened in the 17100 block of SE 60th Street near Cougar Mountain.

An elderly man called 911 and said, "I shot her."

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect met them on the porch. An elderly woman was found dead inside the home.

The man is in custody. Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim, nor did they release a motive.