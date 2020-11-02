Domestic violence assault suspect shot, killed during encounter with police

A dometic violence suspect was shot and killed Sunday night during an encounter with officers from multiple South Sound agencies.

According to a news release, at the request of the Buckley Police Department, a Puyallup officer and two Pierce County deputies responded to a residence about 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kilt Court in Puyallup looking for the suspect.

Shortly after arriving, officers said shots were fired and the suspect died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, nor have they said which officers fired the fatal shots.

No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information.

Highland Drive was closed Monday morning as the investigation continued.