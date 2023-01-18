Dolly Parton adds new baking mixes to Duncan Hines lineup

article

Country music legend Dolly Parton is partnering again with Duncan Hines to launch four new baking mixes.

The products include cornbread, biscuit and two brownie mixes and will hit store shelves nationwide starting this month. Early access to all new baking mixes will be made available as part of Duncan Hines' limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection beginning Feb. 8, while supplies last.

The mixes can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, with a suggested retail price of $3.49 for the brownies – "Fabulously Fudgy" and "Caramel Turtle" – and $3.29 for the biscuits and cornbread.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and brownies, which will arrive in stores this January. Credit: Duncan Hines

The kit also includes an exclusive Dolly-inspired "What Would Dolly Do?" collectible tea towel and spatula and recipe cards.

Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes and more, goes on sale at shop.duncanhines.com (http://shop.duncanhines.com/) on Feb. 8, 2023, while supplies last. Credit: Duncan Hines

Dolly Parton's Baking Collection can be purchased for $40, plus shipping and handling.

"I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits," Parton said in a statement. "I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends."

Parton previously partnered with Duncan Hines, a division of Conagra Brands, in 2022 to introduce the line of dessert mixes.

