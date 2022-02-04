DOL shuts down online business licensing services due to data breach

During the week of Jan. 24, the Washington Department of Licensing shut down its Professional Online Licensing and Regulatory Information System (POLARIS), frustrating small business owners as they try to stay afloat during the pandemic.

On Feb. 3, the agency announced that the reason they shut down POLARIS was because of a data breach.

While the typical Washingtonian uses the DOL for driver and vehicle licensing, POLARIS provides the licenses for businesses and professionals to make sure they are in compliance with the state and have proper documentation. Without licenses, shops can be shut down.

"The POLARIS system stores information about its license holders and applicants. The type of information varies for different licenses and may include social security numbers, dates of birth, driver license numbers, and other personally-identifying information. If our investigation concludes that your personal information has been accessed, DOL will notify you and provide you with further assistance," the DOL said.

It does not appear that any information from driver and vehicle licensing systems were compromised.

Cybersecurity expert Michael Hamilton told FOX 13 that he believes this data breach is going to be much bigger than what the DOL has described now. Hamilton also said the timing is ripe for this breach as we get into tax season.

With the outage, anyone trying to renew their license can’t submit their application, including bail bonds, cosmetologists, employment agencies, home inspectors, nail technicians, notaries, security guards, tattoo artists, taxis and many others.

The DOL said that they have created an Intent to Review form for businesses and professionals trying to renew their licenses while POLARIS is down. DOL will not take action against a license based on its expiration date while POLARIS is down.

You can find that form here.

DOL is working to get POLARIS back online but has not mentioned a specific date.

Businesses concerned about the security of their personal information can learn more here.

