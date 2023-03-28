DOJ and Seattle leaders deliver civil rights announcement

Leaders with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the city of the Seattle made a civil rights announcement on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the DOJ, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will make their announcement during a 10:00 a.m. press conference.

Joining Mayor Bruce Harrell was Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison and Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz.

The announcement will be held at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District in Washington. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tess M. Gorman will also be in attendance.

RELATED: King County prosecutors use new unit to crack down on theft suspects

RELATED: Kraken, Climate Pledge, volunteer orgs clean up Seattle neighborhood wracked by flooding

This is a developing story.