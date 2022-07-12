DOH: Several confirmed, probable cases of monkeypox reported in Washington state

There are more than a dozen confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox, according to the state’s Department of Health.

On Monday, the department of health said on its website that 20 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, including one person who was exposed in another state but tested positive in the state.

Officials said all positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox.

"The risk to the public is low at this time. Transmission generally requires close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has symptoms of the disease," said State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH. "For people who have had recent contact with someone who tested positive for monkeypox, the vaccine can reduce the chance of developing a monkeypox infection."

>> RELATED: What is monkeypox?

The department broke down its cases by county:

King – 17

Pierce – 1

Snohomish – 1

In May, Public Health Seattle-King County confirmed its first case of monkeypox.

Over the weekend, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it is investigating the first probable case of monkeypox in Pierce County. A man in his 30s tested positive for orthopoxvirus on Saturday and health officials said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm that it is monkey virus.

On Monday, Snohomish County officials said a man tested positive last week. The Snohomish Health District said this is the first known case in the county and public health staff are working with the man to contact people who were potentially exposed.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that is spread through close physical contact.

People can recover in two to four weeks and most cases do not require hospitalization.



