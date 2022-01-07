DOH: Over 10K COVID-related deaths recorded in Washington

According to recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, Washington state has reached just over 10,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

As of Jan. 7, the DOH reported 10,004 deaths, 820,232 confirmed cases and 47,062 hospitalizations since late March of 2020. As of 2019, the state's population was recorded as 7.6 million.

Statewide, the percentage of deaths compared to total cases is 1.1%.

To date, over 12 million vaccine doses have been given, according to the DOH. As of Jan. 3, 77.6% of the population ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That number includes data from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

