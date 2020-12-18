Dog hit by car, shot over 70 times finds forever home for the holidays

article

Tammi, a 9-month-old retriever, has found her forever family after having a very rough start to life.

The adorable dog was brought to the San Antonio Humane Society last month after suffering through some horrific injuries.

"Upon examination, SAHS veterinarians believed Tammi was hit by a car and was shot with a shotgun. Her X-rays revealed more than 70 shotgun pellets in her body," they wrote on Facebook.

The pup underwent surgery to repair her pelvis and restore her mobility. She was then sent to a foster home for recovery.

After a month of love, care, and rest, Tammi has improved, although she still needs some rehab to help strengthen her muscles. But what she really wanted was a loving home in time for Christmas.

Shortly after her story was shared, a family stepped right up to welcome Tammi into their home.

"She's been so great. She's adjusted so well," Tammi's new mom said in a statement. "She was shy at the shelter, but as soon as she walked through our doors, she was different. She was really excited, and I think she's enjoying us as much as we've needed her."