Dog abuse at Peoria home caught on video, suspect arrested

Peoria police say they have arrested a man who was caught on camera beating a dog at a home near Happy Valley Road and Tierra Del Rio Boulevard.

Jeffrey Wright, 42, was filmed on April 6 kicking, body slamming and abusing the animal, causing it to defecate, police said. The witness who saw the abuse recorded it and called police.

The dog was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"According to the dog owner that night, the suspect was just visiting at the house when the incident occurred," police said. "The dog was returned to the owner and the case was turned over to Peoria Police Detectives for additional follow up. "

An investigation revealed that Wright was in a relationship with the dog's owner and had been staying at the home on a regular basis.

The 42-year-old was arrested at the house and was booked into jail on a felony animal cruelty charge.

The dog was seized and is now under the care of the city.

"We are grateful to the citizen who notified us regarding this horrific incident and are thankful for our Animal Control Officers and Property Crimes Detectives who are trained to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves and who protect our pets and animals," police said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jeffrey Wright (Peoria Police)

Wright faced a judge in court Friday. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with animals.