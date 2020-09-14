Expand / Collapse search
Doctor shot outside Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, gunman still at large

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
FOX 9
article

Police are investigating a shooting near Fairview Hospital in Edina.

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 45-year-old doctor was shot in the head during an attempted robbery outside M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota Monday night. 

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting in the hospital’s parking lot just before 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim, who is being treated for their wounds, was able to give officers a description.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Officers search for shooting suspect near Southdale Hospital Monday night

A hospital employee describes the scene to FOX 9 as law enforcement scans the area looking for a shooting suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck who was wearing sweatpants.

The hospital went on lockdown and anyone in the area of the hospital was asked to be cautious and remain in their homes.

The scene has since been cleared, but so far police have not been able to locate the gunman. 

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect should contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600.