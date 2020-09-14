Doctor released from hospital after attempted carjacking, shooting in Southdale Hospital parking ramp

article

A 45-year-old doctor was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking outside M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota Monday night.

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting in the hospital’s parking ramp just before 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim, who is being treated for their wounds, was able to give officers a description.

A law enforcement source told FOX 9 the incident was an attempted carjacking on the second floor of the parking ramp and that the victim struggled with the gunman prior to the shooting.

The gunshot reportedly grazed the victim's scalp. The hospital said the victim was discharged Monday night in good condition.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck who was wearing sweatpants.

The hospital went on lockdown following the shooting and anyone in the area of the hospital was asked to be cautious and remain in their homes.

The lockdown was lifted after police searched the parking areas and surrounding buildings, but were unable to locate the gunman.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect should contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600.