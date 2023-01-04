Docs: Seattle man told neighbor he killed a woman inside his apartment, leading to his arrest

A man suspected of killing a woman inside his Seattle apartment told his neighbor about the alleged crime, according to court documents.

On Jan. 2, a resident at the Canaday Apartments on Minor Avenue relayed what his neighbor told him to 911 dispatchers. He said he also saw the woman's body in his neighbor's unit.

Police responded to the apartment building to conduct a welfare check, and found the door ajar and music blasting from the unit in question.

Due to the nature of the visit, police announced themselves and entered the apartment, where they found the suspect and a woman on the floor covered in blood.

The 51-year-old woman was cold to the touch and was heavily bleeding from multiple wounds on her neck, face and shoulder area, according to court documents.

"Due to the amount of blood covering the victim, it was difficult to determine the extent of the injuries to [the victim] while her body

was still at the scene," documents said.

Police say they found a bloody folding knife near the victim's foot, as well as a pipe used for crack-cocaine and/or meth.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested without incident inside the apartment.

According to court documents, the victim also lived in the same apartment building as the suspect. The nature of their relationship is unknown.

An autopsy is pending to determine how the woman died.

The suspect is being held in the King County Jail without bail. This homicide is the first of the year in King County.